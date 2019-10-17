Belgian car wins Darwin-to-Adelaide solar race

A Belgian car won its first World Solar Challenge, crossing the finish line in Adelaide, Australia.

It beat a Japanese team from Tokai University, which finished in second place.

Agoria's Blue Point vehicle crossed the finish in a time of 34 hours, 52 minutes and 42 seconds.

The defending champion Dutch car NunaX had earlier caught fire and burst into flames about 260 kilometres (162 miles) from the finish, but the driver escaped unhurt, local media reported.

The precise cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to a statement from the Vattenfall Solar Team, who appeared visibly upset over the unexpected loss.

The solar race began in Darwin on Sunday with 40 cars trekking about 3,000 kilometres (1,865 miles) across the Australian outback.