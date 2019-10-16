Watch: Playmobil brings Greek Revolution to life

Greece's celebration of the upcoming 200th anniversary of its revolution has kicked off early with a Playmobil exhibition at Athens’ National Historical Museum.

The Greek War of Independence was waged against the Ottoman Empire in 1821.

The new exhibition was inaugurated by Greece’s Minister of Culture and Sports, Lina Mendoni. According to the Ministry of Culture, this is an original depiction of scenes from the Revolution of 1821, but also of everyday life of the early 19th century in Greece.

The exhibition features more than 20 dioramas made with more than 1,300 Playmobil figures, depicting important events of the Revolution. Historical moments brought to life include the Exodus of the Pargans, the Siege of Tripolitsa, the Battle of Maniaki and the Exodus of Mesolongi.

More than 80 Revolutionary protagonists in the War of Independence, including Greeks, Philhellenes and the Ottomans, are presented along with their biographies. The exhibition was designed and supervised by three National Historical Museum curators, and the team included historians and archaeologists to ensure accuracy.