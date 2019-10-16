Chelsea Clinton says she won't run for Congress

Chelsea Clinton says she won't be running for Congress anytime soon.

Shooting down speculation that she'd throw her hat in the ring for retiring New York Rep. Nita Lowey's seat, the former first daughter said Wednesday on ABC's "The View" that she has no plans to do so.

"I'm not considering running for Congress," Clinton, 39, said when asked about the speculation.

"I understand why people are asking, and someone has asked me some version of this question for literally as long as I can remember," including when she was "3 or 4" years old and her father was the governor of Arkansas.

"I share that because I think it's a question that shouldn't just be asked of people whose last name is Clinton or Huntsman," she referring to "View" co-host Abby Hunstman, whose father, Jon Huntsman, was governor of Utah and has held several ambassadorships. "It's a question we should be asking kids" and "young people, women, and I hope that if the answer to that question is, 'Yes, I'm considering it,' that you'll really think about doing it and go to run for something."

Asked if she ever will run, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said, "I don't know, but right now the answer is no."

Clinton was on the show to promote a book she wrote with her mother titled "The Book of Gutsy Women."

Lowey, 82, announced she would not run for re-election last week. The head of the House Appropriations Committee, Lowey was elected to Congress in 1988.