London police ban Extinction Rebellion protests in British capital

British police have banned Extinction Rebellion protests in London this week and warned activists that they risk arrest after a week of civil disobedience that has targeted government buildings and financial institutions.

In a statement, police said: “Any assembly linked to the Extinction Rebellion ‘Autumn Uprising’…must now cease their protest(s) within London by 2100hrs on 14th October 2019.”

Read More: Extinction Rebellion: What is it and who are they? Euronews looks at the climate change movement

Police have made more than 1,400 arrests so far and a number of people have been charged, but the movement says it uses arrests as a way to draw attention to the cause.

"Getting arrested in a core part of the Extinction Rebellion strategy because it shows just how important this issue is," political strategist Ronan Harrington told Euronews.

“The policing operation continues, and we will continue to take action against anyone engaged in unlawful protests at locations targeted by Extinction Rebellion,” the statement said.

In a statement, the movement said they wouldn't be budging their position because "the climate emergency wasn't going anywhere".

This not the first time the movement has brought London to a standstill in April 2019, blocking key areas of the city for 11 days. The protest resulted in over 1,000 arrests.