Saints with halos and saints with helmets are the same in the Pope's book — apparently.

The people managing the pontiff's official Twitter account in English tagged the New Orleans American football team by mistake in a tweet about five new saints he canonised in St. Peter's Square.

"Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession," the tweet said, which at first glance looks fine except the hashtag #Saints with the Fleur-de-lis after it is the official one used by the American football team.

The tweet went viral, with thousands of football fans reacting to it and many jokingly giving thanks for the blessing.

On Sunday, Pope Francis declared five people saints, including Cardinal John Henry Newman, a leading 19th century Anglican who converted to Catholicism and became one of the most influential Christian figures of modern times.