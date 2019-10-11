Reports from Iran say that an Iranian oil tanker was hit by missiles in the Red Sea on Friday.

Oil was spilling into the sea after the ship was hit by two missiles, Iran's official news agency IRNA said, but later IRNA said the oil leak was controlled.

The missiles hit the tanker roughly 100 kilometres from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, IRNA said, quoting the National Iranian Oil Company.

The US navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said that they were aware of reports but did not have any further information.

No members of the tanker crew were injured, added IRNA.

There have been several recent attacks in the region on oil tankers—including seizures of tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Many international countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United States, said Iran was behind a drone and missile attack on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in September.

Tension in the region has been high since the United States withdrew from an international nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.