Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter has been reunited with her father in the UK after spending more than four years in Iran.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq posted pictures on Twitter of the reunion between Gabriella, 5, and her father, Richard Ratcliffe.

"Late last night, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter, Gabriella, came home after more than 1,300 days in Iran," she wrote, adding that "her mum remains hostage in prison in Iran."