What's Copenhagen's magic formula to reduce CO2 levels?

How do you drastically lower a city's CO2 emissions? By investing in green energies and solutions.

The city of Copenhagen has set itself a very ambitious goal: it wants to become the world’s first carbon-neutral capital by 2025.

And it's already on the way: Copenhagen's CO2 emissions have decreased by 42% since 2005.

Kobenhavns Kommune

In a report setting its way forward, the city council wrote: "Copenhagen will be at the forefront of climate change policies with everything, from wind turbines, new green technology and transport to environmental zones, meals and better cycling conditions."

The city's 2020 budget is adding 137 million DKK (€18.3 million) to introduce better climate policies.

"We are taking another ambitious step so that Copenhagen can become the world's first CO2 neutral capital", the report said.

To reach this goal, Copenhagen is going to "promote sustainable traffic and invest massively in wind turbines and new technology", the report said.

The city will also provide free street parking for electric cars and raise the price of parking fees and resident licenses for the cars that pollute most.

"The purpose is to limit the use of gasoline and diesel cars", the report noted. "From 1 July 2020, the environmental zone in Copenhagen will be reinforced so that the most polluting vans and trucks are not allowed to drive in the city."

Copenhagen is already one of the world's best cycling cities, but that's not enough for the Danish capital: the city is building new bike paths and even "two super bike trails".

The city is also going to start cooking "greener meals": the 70,000 daily meals served daily by the municipality will be made out of a "CO2-friendly diet menu".

"The goal is for the meals to unite ecology, health, taste and climate considerations with food education and social communities", the city report said.

Funds will be allocated for all these new developments, as well as for "the analysis and preparation of storm surge protection of the southern part of Copenhagen".