Florida businessmen who helped Giuliani in Ukraine arrested on campaign finance charges

By Tom Winter and Allan Smith with NBC News Politics
Image: President Trump's Newly Appointed Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Speaks At Con
Rudy Giuliani arrives to speak at the Conference on Iran on May 5, 2018 in Washington. -
Tasos Katopodis Getty Images
Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, two foreign-born donors who gave money to a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump, were arrested Wednesday night and face charges tied to campaign-finance violations, two law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News.

The pair are expected to appear in federal court Thursday.

Fruman and Parnas worked with Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, Giuliani has previously said, as part of his dealings in Ukraine that involved efforts to encourage the nation to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the arrests.

The Trump campaign declined to comment to NBC News. Giuliani and John Dowd, an attorney for the two men, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.