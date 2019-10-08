The Mona Lisa has been returned to its original room at the Louvre in Paris after it was moved to another gallery due to renovations.

The Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece was likely painted in Florence between 1503 and 1506 and believed to be modelled after Lisa Gherardini del Giocondo.

Its new location in the museum led to a rush of tourists to see it, causing severe visitor jams.

The Louvre is preparing to open a grand exhibition later in October to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci's death. The painting will remain in its spot, however, and will not be part of the special exhibition.