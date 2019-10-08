An installation of tens of thousands of toy soldiers has been put on display in Manchester, England, to highlight the plight many troops face if their careers in the armed forces are ended by injury.

The 40,000 plastic figures at the installation at Manchester’s Arndale Centre represent the number of veterans who have been medically discharged over the last 20 years.

Forces charity Help for Heroes insists more needs to be done to help veterans transition to civilian life.

A survey conducted on behalf of the charity found that 70% of those discharged said the transition to civilian life was a negative experience.