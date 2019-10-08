Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

40,000 toy soldiers highlight plight of veterans transitioning to civilian life

 Comments
By Euronews 
40,000 toy soldiers highlight plight of veterans transitioning to civilian life
Copyright
PA Wire - Anthony Devlin
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

An installation of tens of thousands of toy soldiers has been put on display in Manchester, England, to highlight the plight many troops face if their careers in the armed forces are ended by injury.

The 40,000 plastic figures at the installation at Manchester’s Arndale Centre represent the number of veterans who have been medically discharged over the last 20 years.

Forces charity Help for Heroes insists more needs to be done to help veterans transition to civilian life.

A survey conducted on behalf of the charity found that 70% of those discharged said the transition to civilian life was a negative experience.