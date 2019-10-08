30 years on Belgian Comic Strip museum proves cartoons are timeless

The Comic Strip Museum in Brussels wass born of a dream, a dream of fans and 30 years later it's a success. It has made its mark on the Belgian cultural landscape. But it is also a nursery to discover artists from around the world. For lovers of the 9th art, the museum is a timeless nugget.

"I am 57 years old. At 27 years-old this museum opened, I was there, it was very small there was not much. And I said to myself: But nobody will come to see that, it does not interest anyone! And 30 years later I come back, I have already returned in the meantime see many exhibitions, 30 years near I come back I say to myself: it's not only for children," says one visitor.

If the museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary, its leaders do not just want to look back. They also seek to look to the future and to evolve in the image of readers and society

"The good news is that the audience continues to grow. There are always more and more visitors, readers and with an exhibition like Emmanuel Lepage we also touch another audience that can go to documentary or other genres. I believe that the comic book is not only about children but also adults and all the topics that make the news, which make our daily life, our history and it constantly evolves constantly, " explains Mélanie Andrieu, head of exhibitions at the Comic Strip Museum.

has been in the business for 30 years. The museum has dedicated the flagship exhibition of these festivities. For him the future of the comics is still radiant because this art raises dreams of child.

"We all drew at some point in our lives, it was our first way to be in the world, to write this imaginary world. I think that for everyone drawing is something that is really about the intimate," Emmanuel Lepage

The comic strip museum is obviously a conservation area but with its study library and works in 40 languages it is also a place of research and information.