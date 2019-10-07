Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Sweden's king removes five of his grandchildren from royal house

By Euronews 
Sweden's king has removed five of his grandchildren from the royal house in a reshuffle announced on Monday.

As a result, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne will no longer be royal highnesses, and will not be expected to carry out official duties.

They will, however, retain their titles as dukes and duchesses.

A brief statement, released on behalf of King Carl XVI Gustaf, said the decision to make the changes had been agreed in order to clearly differentiate which members of the royal family would be expected to undertake official duties.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, the children of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, are to retain their royal titles as they are directly in line to the throne.