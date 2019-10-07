Portugal's socialist prime minister António Costa declared victory in national elections early Monday, saying he would continue to govern in a coalition nicknamed the 'Geringonça' or 'contraption'.

What are the other key points from the Portuguese election result?

Turnout

This was the lowest-ever turnout for parliamentary elections in portugal, with a record abstention rate of 45.5%

Smaller ‘contraption’

Costa’s PS couldn't get the outright majority it wanted — but with increased support, it now only needs the backing of one of the other parties, not two as before.

Conservative rout

The Christian Democrats (CDS-PP) had their worst result since 1991, prompting their leader Assunção Cristas to quit. “We face the the democratic result with humility,” she said.

Big win for small parties

Three parties are making their debut in the National Assembly, including the nationalist-conservative Chega (ECR) and LIVRE (Greens/EFA).

Nine parties

For the first time, Portugal has nine different parties in its parliament.