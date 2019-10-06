Tanak wins Rally GB in Wales

Toyota's Ott Tanak has won the Rally GB in Wales, edging ever closer to his first World Rally Championship title.

He defended his place at the top of the leader board with a narrow 10.9 second victory over rivals Thierry Neauville and Sebastien Ogier, who were in hot pursuit. But the Estonian kept his cool, winning the maximum bonus points from the Wolf Power Stage.

Thierry Neauville was a close second, chasing Tanak's lead in his Hyundai i20. The Belgian hasn't had a win since April, and the dry spell continued on Sunday, but it was a respectable performance.

Meanwhile, the reigning champion Sebastien Ogier, racing for Citroen, could only muster a third-place finish, a further 12.9 seconds behind. The Frenchman's chances of defending the title are dwindling, now that he trails Tanak by 28 points, with only two rallies left to race it out.