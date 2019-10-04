Weather warnings as remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo hit Ireland and UK

Thousands have been left without power in Ireland after the remnants of a former Category 5 hurricane hit overnight on Thursday.

Warnings stayed in place across 11 Irish counties until late Friday morning as winds of up to 34mph, and gusts of up to 64mph, were forecast.

Windy conditions also reached further east in southwest England and southern and western Wales.

The post-tropical cyclone — formerly Hurricane Lorenzo — is set to bring more "unsettled" conditions in the UK throughout the weekend, according to the Met Office.

It has issued a yellow weather warning for much of eastern Britain on Sunday as heavy rain is expected to cause flooding and potential travel disruption.

The poor weather comes after Hurricane Lorenzo swept past the Azores islands in the Atlantic earlier this week, bringing strong winds and causing life-threatening surf conditions.

It also saw trees knocked over and power outages on some of the islands in the Portuguese archipelago.

The hurricane, which was a Category 1 storm when it hit the Azores, broke records last week after briefly strengthening to a Category 5 - the strongest ever this far north and east in the Atlantic.

A search and rescue operation has also been underway since the end of last week for the missing crew of a Luxembourg-flagged tugboat that overturned in the Atlantic after it ran into difficulties in the eye of the storm.

Four crew members have so far been confirmed dead during the search, which is being coordinated by French West Indies-Guyana search and rescue authorities and the French Navy along with assistance from the US.

In a statement after the fourth body was found, the owners of the boat said it was by the sides of the families to "accompany them through this terrible ordeal".

It added: "Despite significant search resources for the rescue of the crew, the fate of the missing is an ever-increasing source of anxiety for the families.

"We remain fully mobilised to pursue relief operations and reiterate our warm thanks to all the teams that have volunteered and are helping us in our search."

Since the operation began, three people have been rescued safely. Seven crew members are still missing.