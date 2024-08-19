EventsEventsPodcasts
Updated:

Thunderstorms sweep vehicles away in Austrian ski resort village

Clean-up efforts are now underway, involving 350 personnel from fire brigades and aid organizations. Two streams overflowed, triggering a massive mudslide that buried cars and buildings, though fortunately, no one was injured. The Arlberg road remains closed, and continuous rain complicates the clean-up. The mayor estimates that the clean-up will take weeks, with roads and retention basins requiring extensive work.

