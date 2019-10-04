Vienna opens its first 'made for Instagram' selfie museum

A pop-up selfie museum is opening its doors to the public on Friday and invites vistors to capture self portraits to their hearts' content next to a series of creative backdrops.

The nofilter_museum is opening in Vienna for six months, and describes itself as the first ever "made for Instagram" pop-up in the Austrian capital.

It has 24 interactive installations in total that — as the name suggets — do not require a filter when being uploaded to social media.

"We see, we experience, we feel, smell and taste. We take pictures," the museum wrote on its website, which says it encourages visitors to "be part of the art".

Some of the installations have already been snapped on the company's Instagram page and show an array of colourful scenes including tinfoil-covered backdrops, giant lollipops, pastel-coloured ballpits and glitter rain.

Tickets cost around €15 per person for 90 minutes of snapping inside the installations.