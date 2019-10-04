Murray knocked out of Beijing Open

Dominic Thiem has defeated Andy Murray in straight sets 6-2 7-6(3) to reach the semi-finals of the Beijing Open.

The Austrian top seed is currently ranked 498 places above Murray, who has been returning from a two-year absence caused by multiple hip operations.

Thiem will be facing Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals.

The Russian fourth seed beat Italy's Fabio Fognini on Friday in relative comfort. He lost the first set 3-6, but afterwards eased to victory 6-3 6-1 against Fognini, who was seeded sixth in the tournament.

On Saturday, Khachanov will be contending in his second ATP Tour semi-final of the year.