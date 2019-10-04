Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Murray knocked out of Beijing Open

By Rachid Said Guerni 
Dominic Thiem has defeated Andy Murray in straight sets 6-2 7-6(3) to reach the semi-finals of the Beijing Open.

The Austrian top seed is currently ranked 498 places above Murray, who has been returning from a two-year absence caused by multiple hip operations.

Thiem will be facing Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals.

The Russian fourth seed beat Italy's Fabio Fognini on Friday in relative comfort. He lost the first set 3-6, but afterwards eased to victory 6-3 6-1 against Fognini, who was seeded sixth in the tournament.

On Saturday, Khachanov will be contending in his second ATP Tour semi-final of the year.