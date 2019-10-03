Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Four officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters

At least four officers were killed in a knife attack at the Paris police headquarters, AFP reported. The attacker was shot dead and reportedly worked for the police.

"Paris mourns this afternoon after this horrific attack at the [police headquarters]. The death toll is high, several police officers lost their lives. On my behalf and on the behalf of Parisians, my first thoughts go to the family and relatives of victims," Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris, tweeted.

The surrounding area, including the metro station at Cité, was sealed off in a security operation.

The police in Paris had no immediate comment.

French news channel BFM-TV reported that French interior minister Christophe Castaner was heading to the scene.

A source at the Paris Public Prosecutor's office told Euronews that the Paris prosecutor was on his way to the scene.

The incident comes after thousands of police officers took part in an "anger march" on Wednesday to demand better working conditions and respond to high suicide rates amongst police forces.