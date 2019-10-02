UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to lay out his plan for Brexit during a speech at the Conservative Party conference taking place in Manchester.

He is expected to deliver a revised exit plan to the European Commission on Wednesday.

Johnson has faced significant setbacks to his plan to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union by October 31 including a series of losses in Parliament at the beginning of September in which members passed legislation meant to stop a no-deal Brexit.

According to media reports, the plan contains major changes from the withdrawal deal agreed by his predecessor, which failed to make it through the House of Commons and led to Theresa May's downfall. Above all, it details alternatives to the Irish border backstop which Johnson has insisted must be replaced.

The Conservative Party chairman said the European Union should recognise that now was the time to make some concessions ahead of the October 31 deadline.

"This is the moment of truth," James Cleverly told Sky News. "This is the point at which the EU need to recognise that if there's any movement that they can make, any concessions they can put in place, this is the time to do it because we are not going to seek a delay."

If a deal with the other EU27 countries is not agreed, the UK government intends to pull the country out of the bloc at Halloween without an agreement. Critics say a no-deal Brexit will resolve nothing and create chaos.

A forthcoming European Council summit on October 17-18 has been seen as a decisive moment. The British parliament has passed a law designed to force another Brexit delay if the government has not agreed a deal by then. But Johnson's stance indicates he wants to seize the initiative now.