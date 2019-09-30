Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

Watch: Homeless woman sings Puccini aria on LA subway platform

 Comments
By Euronews & Reuters 
The video shot by an LAPD officer has gone viral on social media.
The video shot by an LAPD officer has gone viral on social media. -
Copyright
REUTERS
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

A video of a woman singing an aria by Italian composer Giancomo Puccini on an L.A. subway platform has become a social media sensation, racking up hundreds of thousands of views across the world.

The clip, understood to have been captured by an Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer, shows the woman singing the operatic aria "O mio babbino caro" as she stands loaded with bags on the platform.

Several Twitter users replied to the LAPD's Twitter post to say they recognised the woman, and she later appeared in an interview with NBC Los Angeles.

Named by the news channel as Emily Zamourka, the report described her as a woman who grew up in Russia and had hoped to become a singer, but had recently been left homeless.

"I'm sleeping where I can sleep," Zamourka told the NBC in the interview and added she sang in the metro "because it sounds so great".

View this post on Instagram

**** read before you swipe***** Today I met 52 year old Emily. At first glance she looked like another one of LA’s many mentally ill, drug using, or down on her luck homeless citizens. She said back in Russia she was always chosen in her school to lead her chorus until her family moved to America. Once in America one thing led to another which left her homeless many years ago. She went on to tell me she is currently rescuing pigeons and that is what is in the boxes in her cart. That isn’t something I would choose to do but I continued to listen to her story. She said her father was in the military and during the war they used pigeons as messengers that ultimately saved many soldier’s lives. She didn’t claim to be mentally ill even though she may have been and she didn’t seem to be a drug addict. She didn’t make excuses, blame her family, or the government for how she became homeless. All she talked about was how she loves to sing. I then asked her to please sing me something and this is what she did 🙏🏽...... swipe now....... #lapd #losangeles #lahomeless #lamta #haveaheart #lovepeople #rampart #music #sing #abc7 #nbc4 #kcal9 #Ktla #foxla #cbs2 #college #socal #losangelesworld #losangelespolicedepartment #latimes

A post shared by Xavier (@alex._xavier) on

The clip posted on LAPD's social media account with the caption "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices... sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful" had been watched over 280,000 times by Monday.