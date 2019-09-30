Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

House subpoenas Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine documents as part of impeachment inquiry

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Dareh Gregorian with NBC News Politics
Image; Rudy Giuliani
Former Mayor of New York Rudolph Giuliani speaks during the Conference In Support Of Freedom and Democracy In Iran on June 30, 2018. -
Copyright
Anthony Devlin Getty Images file
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

House Democrats have subpoenaed President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine-related documents as part of their impeachment inquiry.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," the letter from House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff, Oversight chair Elijah Cummings and Foreign Affairs chair Eliot Engel says.

The lawmakers noted that Giuliani has acknowledged in several recent interviews that he had asked a Ukrainian prosecutor for information about former Vice President Joe Biden.

"In addition to this stark admission, you stated more recently that you are in possession of evidence—in the form of text messages, phone records, and other communications—indicating that you were not acting alone and that other Trump Administration officials may have been involved in this scheme," the letter, which was sent Monday, says.

They demanded he turn over all of those documents by Oct. 15.

There was no immediate response from the former New York City mayor.