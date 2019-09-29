Hundreds of people braved the rain on Sunday to pay their respects to late French president Jacques Chirac lying in state at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris.

Chirac, a political chameleon who dominated French politics for decades and strived to make France's voice heard in Europe and beyond, died last week at the age of 86.

He was president from 1995 to 2007 and shaped his style in the mould of post-war leader Charles de Gaulle, seeking to strengthen France's status as a player on the world stage and was best remembered for his opposition to the war in Iraq.

The late president passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told Reuters.

Some 30 heads of state and government are expected to attend a ceremony in Paris on Monday in honour of Chirac, who will be buried alongside his daughter Laurence in the Montparnasse cemetery.