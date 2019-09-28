Trump blasts 'savages' — AOC, three other women of color, Schiff, Nadler

President Donald Trump blasted six members of the House of Representatives as "savages" on Saturday morning.

"Savages" began to trend on Twitter following the president's post, which comes amid an impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine.

Some Twitter users pointed out that Trump's latest broadside against Democrats focused on four women of color as well as the two heads of committees helping to lead the impeachment inquiry — Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who chairs the Judiciary Committee and Adam Schiff of California, who leads the Intelligence Committee.

"AOC plus 3" apparently refers to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, and the three other members of the so-called "squad" of progressive congresswomen: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an immigrant from Somalia; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who is black; and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who is of Palestinian descent.

The three are among at least 225 House Democrats who now supportsome type of impeachment action.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry this week following claims that the president might have withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Biden is currently a front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.

Trump has described the impeachment inquiry as "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT" and "A total Witch Hunt Scam by the Democrats!" on Twitter.

His Saturday morning broadside came a day after Schiff — as well as Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., chairman of the Oversight Committee — wrote a letter demanding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turn over documents related to Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.