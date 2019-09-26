Speaking on the sidelines of the 74th sessions of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Iranian President Rouhani said that the regional crisis in the Middle East can only be resolved through diplomacy.

Concerning the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the Iran nuclear deal, Rouhani said that Europe had shown an "inability or lack of willingness" to keep it going because it's putting "all the costs and burden on the shoulders of Iran".

Rouhani stressed that commitments to the JCPOA are "multilateral" and that right now Iran felt that it was the only player fulfilling its commitments.

Therefore, Tehran seeked to "create a balance" and decrease their commitments to the deal since other players had decreased theirs.

"If the other side fulfils their commitments, we will return to full commitments," he said, adding that he "hoped that everyone return to full implementation" of the deal.

Rouhani also deplored the fact that Europe's solution to the problem needs US approval.

He added that talks in New York focused on taking out sanctions in their entirety but that they were not completely fruitful.

