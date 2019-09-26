Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Watch: Babe Ruth's uniform and Magic Johnson's boots up for auction

By Euronews with Reuters
Watch: Babe Ruth's uniform and Magic Johnson's boots up for auction
A uniform worn by baseball legend Babe Ruth is expected to fetch half a million dollars at auction. The coaching uniform is from his Brooklyn Dodgers 1938 season.

Also for sale are a jersey worn by New York Yankee Mickey Mantle in 1960 and Magic Johnson's signed basketball boots. Baseball hero Lou Gehrig's 1933 Major League contract paying him $23,000 for the year is another of the auction's lots – under the hammer, the contract is expected to fetch more than $100,000.

Movie fans can bid on a baseball signed by both Joe DiMaggio and his then wife – Marilyn Monroe. Brett Hughes, managing director of sports for Julien's Auctions, said it is expected to fetch $200,000. "There are so few of these because their marriage was so contentious and also so short," he added.

The auction will take place in Beverley Hills in November.