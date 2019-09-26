Watch: Babe Ruth's uniform and Magic Johnson's boots up for auction

A uniform worn by baseball legend Babe Ruth is expected to fetch half a million dollars at auction. The coaching uniform is from his Brooklyn Dodgers 1938 season.

Also for sale are a jersey worn by New York Yankee Mickey Mantle in 1960 and Magic Johnson's signed basketball boots. Baseball hero Lou Gehrig's 1933 Major League contract paying him $23,000 for the year is another of the auction's lots – under the hammer, the contract is expected to fetch more than $100,000.

Movie fans can bid on a baseball signed by both Joe DiMaggio and his then wife – Marilyn Monroe. Brett Hughes, managing director of sports for Julien's Auctions, said it is expected to fetch $200,000. "There are so few of these because their marriage was so contentious and also so short," he added.

The auction will take place in Beverley Hills in November.