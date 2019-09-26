Cocktails and dreams: Industry innovations go on show in Glasgow

Cocktails of the future have been on show at the Bartender of the Year finals in Glasgow, Scotland.

Innovations include drinks imprinted with selfies and personalised cocktail recipes based on the brain's individual response to smells.

Bartenders also used machines such as centrifuges, ultrasonics and rotavaps to extract flavours.

Will McBean, of drinks company Crucible, explained the latter: "What [the rotavap] does is the flask creates a vacuum, which means that [from] anything in the flask, you can extract flavours and at a much lower temperature without heating them. So you're not degrading the flavour by using heat.

"It's kind of the bartender's favourite machine. Everyone likes it because it kind of looks science-y and like distillation."