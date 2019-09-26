Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

United Kingdom

Cocktails and dreams: Industry innovations go on show in Glasgow

By Euronews with Reuters
Bartenders used machines such as centrifuges and rotavaps to extract flavours
Cocktails of the future have been on show at the Bartender of the Year finals in Glasgow, Scotland.

Innovations include drinks imprinted with selfies and personalised cocktail recipes based on the brain's individual response to smells.

Bartenders also used machines such as centrifuges, ultrasonics and rotavaps to extract flavours.

Will McBean, of drinks company Crucible, explained the latter: "What [the rotavap] does is the flask creates a vacuum, which means that [from] anything in the flask, you can extract flavours and at a much lower temperature without heating them. So you're not degrading the flavour by using heat.

"It's kind of the bartender's favourite machine. Everyone likes it because it kind of looks science-y and like distillation."