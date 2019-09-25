Healthy oceans can provide solutions to climate change

Living by the beach might seem like a dream. But experts now warn against buying coastal properties as no part of the world will be spared from the impacts of climate change.

Coastal regions are home to 214 million people and generate 43% of EU GDP.

The latest EU report on the blue economy, or activity associated with the oceans, released in May of this year, shows the economic potential of sustainable business in this area is growing.

The latest IPCC report on the impact of warming oceans shows this entire industry is now at risk

Healthy oceans can provide some of the solutions to climate change by capturing most of the excess heat, providing sustainable food and renewable energy.

But they can only remain healthy if global warming is limited.