Watch: Batman symbol beamed into sky as caped crusader turns 80

Batman fans across the world are gathering to see the caped crusader's iconic signal beamed into the sky over cities in Asia, Europe, Africa and North and South America.

The global event saw Melbourne, Australia beamed the first infamous 'distress' sign that calls the Batman on Saturday, with Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, London, São Paulo, New York, Montreal, Mexico City and finally, Los Angeles also expected to switch on the signal at 8 pm local time in each location.

In Japan, the signal was turned on at 8 pm local time on a rooftop of Tokyo's city's Shibuya Crossing.

Sixty fans, some dressed in costumes of their favourite characters, gathered to watch the Tokyo countdown and meet Jim Lee, Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics.