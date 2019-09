Friends 25th anniversary: Dozens of Phoebe look-alikes perform in New York

More than two dozen look-alikes of Friends character Phoebe descended on New York to celebrate the sitcom's 25th anniversary.

They used the occasion to encourage Friends fans to adopt a cat.

The look-alikes took to the streets to perform the song "Smelly Cat", which was made famous by Phoebe, played by actress Lisa Kudrow.