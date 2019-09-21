The European Union has organised events to clean up beaches in more than 80 countries to culminate their three-month-long marine pollution awareness campaign.

The campaign, which ends this Saturday on International Coastal Cleanup Day, was an initiative launched with the United Nations and the Smurfs, the children cartoon characters, to fight marine pollution in the world, said a press release.

Locally, the events were organised by EU embassies and UN offices along with local authorities, schools, NGOs, and private companies.

EU delegations in each of the countries will pick up trash from local beaches with volunteer groups before sending it to trash collection sites.

As the events kicked off on Saturday morning, some EU delegations shared pictures of their work on social media. Here's a few:

Clean up at Fakruna Bay, Malta

In the southeast Asian island of Timor-Leste

Enoshima, Japan clean up

Wellington, New Zealand

