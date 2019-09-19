The UK Supreme Court on Thursday entered its third day of a hearing challenging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks.

Lawyers for former prime minister Sir John Major are set to argue that current PM's prorogation of Parliament was motivated by "political interest".

Representatives for the Welsh and Scottish governments, as well as Northern Ireland victims' campaigner Raymond McCord will also give submissions for the panel of 11 justices to hear.

The Scottish Government was first to intervene, represented by Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, Scotland's top law officer.

