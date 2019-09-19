Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for a photograph showing him in "brownface" makeup at a fancy dress party in 2001, labelling it "a dumb thing to do."

The image, published in Time magazine, came as a blow to his campaign for national elections.

"In 2001, when I was a teacher in Vancouver I attended an end-of-year gala where the theme was Arabian Nights and I dressed up in an Aladdin costume and put makeup on," he said when addressing journalists after the article was published.

"I shouldn't have done that. I should've known better but I didn't. And I'm really sorry."

When questioned by reporters, Trudeau also admitted he had dressed up in make-up when at high school and performed "Day O", a traditional Jamaican song about people loading bananas onto boats.

Canadian Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer said his Liberal rival was unfit to govern the country after the picture emerged.

"Wearing brownface is an act of open mockery and racism," Scheer told reporters in comments broadcast live from an airport in Quebec where he is campaigning for the October 21 national election.

"What Canadians saw this evening is someone with a complete lack of judgment and integrity and someone who's not fit to govern this country."

Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson provided the image earlier this month, according to Time.

It appeared in the yearbook for West Point Grey Academy where Trudeau, then 29, was working at the time, the magazine said.