Royals celebrate Prinsjesdag, the official opening of the parliamentary year

Prinsjesdag or 'Budget day' represents the start of the new parliamentary year on which the reigning monarch of the Netherlands addresses a joint session of the Dutch Senate and House of Representatives in the Ridderzaal or Hall of Knights in The Hague.

King Willem-Alexander will give a speech and the government will present its budget plans for next year.

The Royal procession departed from the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague at around 1:00 p.m and. headed to the Ridderzaal, where King Willem-Alexander gave his speech.