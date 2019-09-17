Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS
Royals celebrate Prinsjesdag, the official opening of the parliamentary year

no comment

Royals celebrate Prinsjesdag, the official opening of the parliamentary year

Prinsjesdag or 'Budget day' represents the start of the new parliamentary year on which the reigning monarch of the Netherlands addresses a joint session of the Dutch Senate and House of Representatives in the Ridderzaal or Hall of Knights in The Hague.

King Willem-Alexander will give a speech and the government will present its budget plans for next year.

The Royal procession departed from the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague at around 1:00 p.m and. headed to the Ridderzaal, where King Willem-Alexander gave his speech.

More No Comment