Prinsjesdag or 'Budget day' represents the start of the new parliamentary year on which the reigning monarch of the Netherlands addresses a joint session of the Dutch Senate and House of Representatives in the Ridderzaal or Hall of Knights in The Hague.
King Willem-Alexander will give a speech and the government will present its budget plans for next year.
The Royal procession departed from the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague at around 1:00 p.m and. headed to the Ridderzaal, where King Willem-Alexander gave his speech.