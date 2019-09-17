In the Big Apple, a big contrast between two campaigns

WASHINGTON — Last night was a tale of two different Democratic presidential campaigns in New York City.

One — Kamala Harris' — was raising money, appearing on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, as well as with Jimmy Fallon.

The other — Elizabeth Warren's — turned out 20,000 New Yorkers in Washington Square Park.

Nine months ago, when the Dem 2020 race just started, it was unclear who was going to leave the largest mark between these two female candidates.

And it was just nine months ago when Harris turned out 20,000 for her launch in Oakland.

How things have changed.

By the way, while Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders all hit the campaign trail right after debate night in Houston, voters won't see Kamala Harris at a public event until this Thursday in Iowa, per NBC's Vaughn Hillyard and Deepa Shivaram.

The last time Harris held a public event was Sept. 7 in New Hampshire, where she attended the VoteVets forum ahead of the state convention — so that'll be 12 days off the trail for her when it comes to public events.

Instead, Harris is spending the week on a fundraising swing through the east coast, holding events in New York, Connecticut and Baltimore.

As the third quarter fundraising deadline approaches on Sept. 30, Harris faces pressure to haul in big numbers, especially after bringing in just $12 million in the last quarter.

But the last time Harris has been to Iowa? Try Aug. 12, Hillyard and Shivaram note.

The last time she was in New Hampshire? Sept. 7-8.

The last time she was in South Carolina? July 8.

Today's repeat election in Israel

"Israelis vote Tuesday in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power despite a looming indictment on corruption charges," the AP writes.

"Netanyahu, the longest serving leader in Israeli history, is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office, and fifth overall. But he faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu's Likud."

If you're thinking that Israel just HAD an election, you're not wrong.

Netanyahu and Gantz faced off back in April.

"But Avigdor Lieberman, his mercurial ally-turned-rival, refused to join the new coalition, citing excessive influence it granted the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties," the AP adds. "Without a parliamentary majority, Netanyahu dissolved parliament and called a new election."

2020 Vision: Michael Bennet's last stand?

Michael Bennet, who didn't make last week's debate stage, is up with a new TV ad in Iowa.

"I've spent most of my career tackling tough problems to make a difference in people's lives," he says to the camera. "Saving jobs by turning around failing companies, changing students lives ... leading efforts for comprehensive immigration reform, and making Washington work for the people again. As president, I'll get everyone covered with a public option or keeping the health plans they already have."

Our ad trackers have Bennet with a total of $190,000 on the air to date in Iowa, trailing Tom Steyer ($4.5 million), Joe Biden ($688,000), Pete Buttigieg ($635,0000) and Kamala Harris ($562,000).

On the campaign trail today

Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang all speak at a Philadelphia AFL-CIO summit in the City of Brotherly Love… Elizabeth Warren holds a town hall in New York City… Pete Buttigieg stumps in South Carolina and Kentucky… Beto O'Rourke visits Skid Row in Los Angeles and later participates in an equity and justice roundtable… And Yang holds a rally in Philadelphia.

Dispatches from NBC's embeds

Four Democratic presidential candidates stumped — behind a fake tree stump — at the Galivants Ferry Democratic presidential stump yesterday in South Carolina. NBC's Marianna Sotomayor and Jordan Jackson have the highlights from each candidate.

Klobuchar opened her speech with some friendly ribbing of the other candidates at the event, "I want to thank my opponents who are here tonight - Buttigieg, Biden, and de Blasio. Okay, what do they have in common? B, B names. And I say one thing, A comes before B."

Buttigieg spent his time going after President Trump. Per Sotomayor and Jackson, "He ridiculed Trump for thinking he 'can change the weather by taking out a Sharpie and rewriting the map.' He also talked about how Trump will never build the physical border wall, but has managed to build metaphorical walls between Americans."

Biden was "the only candidate to noticeably read from his notes, but in doing so, he managed to deliver his stump speech succinctly and passionately." Biden then said his campaign isn't just a campaign to beat Donald Trump, but "this has to be a movement, rounded in the values and ideals that define this nation at its best."

And Bill de Blasio had a bit of a hard time following the former vice president. Per our embeds, "The moment Biden walked off the stage, de Blasio lost the crowd. Rows of people filed out after the former VP left and people who stayed to mingle were talking so loudly, they drowned de Blasio out at times. The interest clearly was not there."

Data Download: And the number of the day is … four hours.

Four hours.

That's how long AFTER Elizabeth Warren finished her speech in Washington Square Park that she stuck around to take selfies with supporters waiting in line, per NBC's Benjamin Pu.

The last photo was snapped at 11:38pm — just barely before the deadline that NYPD gave the campaign to clear the park.

