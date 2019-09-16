Former US spy agency contractor Edward Snowden said he would love if French President Emmanuel Macron granted him political asylum after one of his ministers said that if it was up to her, she would offer him asylum.

During the weekend, French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said she would give Snowden asylum, though she made clear she was speaking in a personal capacity and it was not an official offer.

In an interview aired on Monday with French radio station, France Inter, Snowden said he had applied for asylum in France in 2013 when Francois Hollande was still president but that he would "love to see Macron roll out an invitation."

“But it’s not about France, it’s about Europe, it’s about the world and the system that we have. Protecting whistleblowers is not a hostile act. Welcoming someone like me is not an attack on the United States”.

In an interview with German public-service television broadcaster ZDF, Snowden deplored Europe's policy on not protecting whistleblowers from the United States but only from countries like Saudi Arabia, China, or Russia.

"I think this is one of the saddest lessons from the story, what does it say to the next whistleblower and what does it say to the world? What does it say about ourselves when the only place where an American dissident can’t be hurt is from places that we wouldn’t expect,” he said.

The whistleblower is also engaged in the fight against the lack of privacy laws followed by internet giants, saying these American companies have no problem spying on their clients because they don't care about European privacy law.

"It’s important to understand that these internet giants are very much acting as the deputies of government and particularly [...] many of these internet giants are not European, they are American and they don’t feel obliged to follow European law or European rights.

Snowden, whose memoirs will be published this Tuesday, has been living in Russia since 2013 after he revealed details of secret surveillance programmes by US intelligence agencies.

He's wanted by US authorities for espionage.