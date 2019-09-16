Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Bolt from the blue: Scientists work to unlock the secrets of lightning

By Euronews 
Humans have been fascinated by lightning for millennia, associating it with God-like powers since ancient times, from the Greek god Zeus, to Thor in Norse mythology and the Hindu deity Indra.

Yet for scientists, much remains a mystery.

Mohammad Azadifar, researcher at the University of Applied Sciences, in Yverdon-les-Bains, western Switzerland, is one of the leading experts studying this natural phenomenon.

He spoke to Futuris correspondent Claudio Rosmino.

Dr Azadifar says each lightning strike provides "gigabytes of data".

He and his team are now working to unlock the secrets of lightning, as he explains in this exclusive online interview above.