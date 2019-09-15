London fashion week attracts protests

London’s fashion week is underway and so are the protests against the fashion industry. Extinction rebellion once again took to the streets on Sunday outside Victoria Beckham’s show in Westminster. They held banners that read “Fashion = Ecocide” and they were very vocal about how the fashion industry is contributing to climate change.

As protests continued on the streets of London, a very different message was being given by fashion designer Henry Holland who unveiled his new collection in an outdoor location. He described the bright and funky creations of this year’s collection as “an exploration of two massive dance sub-cultures, disco and rave”. He went further to say that the two dance cultures came to life during a period of time when people were so disillusioned by the world that all they wanted to do was to go out and to have fun to forget it all.