Coffin of Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe arrives in Harare

The body of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe lay in state at a Harare soccer stadium on Thursday (September 12).

The former leader, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital six days ago aged 95.

A few thousand people, mostly supporters in ZANU-PF T-shirts, cheered and danced as his coffin arrived at Rufaro Stadium - the same venue where he took his first oath at independence in 1980.

Many Zimbabweans also remember Mugabe as their country's liberator from white minority rule and for broadening people's access to education and land.

There were scenes of chaos inside Harare's Rufaro Stadium on Thursday as hundreds of mourners tried to reach the coffin of Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe to pay their last respects.

The video showed several mourners being crushed under masses of people jostling for position.

They were later treated by medics at the stadium.

Mugabe's family have said his body will later be taken to his rural home in Kutama, 85 kilometres (50 miles) from the capital, for a private burial.