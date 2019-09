As tensions between Tehran and Washington ratchet up in the Gulf - life in Iran goes on for people of faith who are celebrating the holy month of Muharram.

Qom is the religious capital of Iran and unveils a more conservative part of the country. It's a city that prides itself on both the strength and solace found in Islamic traditions.

Euronews' Anelise Borges visited the city to see first-hand the role of Islam in daily life.