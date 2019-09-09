The Brief: Team Ursula - a change in direction

Ursula Von der Leyen has announced the 26 people who will make up her lead team in the EU Commission for the next 5 years.

She demanded a gender equal group with each EU member state sending a commissioner to Brussels.

EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen tweeted to say she's received all the names she needs.

Now it's about assigning who gets what job.

"Commissioners that come from larger member states of the European Union tend to get slight more juicy portfolios than those ones from the smaller member states. And then that entire team goes to the European Parliament and they are all subjected to hearing in the relevant committees in the European Parliament - and an environment commissioner in the environment committee," explains Jon Worth - Teacher at the College of Europe.

And when she was chosen to be commission president she promised a gender balanced team.

"Since 1958, there have been 183 commissioners, only 35 were women," von Der Leyen reiterated to MEPs before Summer.

The list counts 13 women including Ursula.

Even before the devastating fires in the Amazon, the president elect promised to focus on tackling climate change.

But she might not restructure the commission to do so.

"To really deal with the 'greening' of Europe's economies, that's going to be a combination of different things. You're going to need an energy policy that reflects that, an industrial policy, maybe even a policy for financial markets and investments. So that's going to be a commitment right across the European Commission team,"explains Worth.

The proposed Commissioners sent to the European Parliament won't be expecting an easy ride.

It's common for one or two to be voted down and for their governments to have to provide a fresh candidate.