Poland's foreign ministry condemns attack on Israeli students

Poland's ministry of foreign affairs condemned an attack against a group of Israeli students at a Warsaw nightclub on Saturday.

The group of Israelis was attacked around 5 a.m. on Saturday, a police spokesman for Warsaw's police told Reuters, adding that four people in total were injured and that two of them had to be hospitalised.

"We noticed some pushing and shoving, and from the window, we heard cursing," Yotam Kashpizky, one of the students who was attacked, told Israel's Channel 13 TV on Sunday. He said that his nose and eye socket were broken.

In a Facebook post, Yotam's brother Barak Kashpizky said his sibling had gone to a club in Warsaw with other Israeli students who were attending the same semester abroad programme at a local law school when a "group of Arabs" attacked the group after asking them where they were from.

Barak also posted pictures of his brother Yotam with blood on his face.

The police spokesman did not confirm the nationality of the attackers to Reuters.

Poland's Jewish population was one of the biggest in Europe before it was nearly wiped out by Germany's Nazi regime who set up death camps such as Auschwitz.

"Poland MFA strongly condemns any acts of aggression committed by (and against) foreigners in Poland. The case of attack on Israeli 🇮🇱citizens by foreigners on the territory of Poland is investigated by the police. We oppose any forms of violence!" tweeted the Polish foreign ministry on Sunday.

Earlier this year, the World Jewish Congress voiced anger at the burning of an effigy of Judas in the Polish town of Pruchnik and a far-right march in Warsaw against a US law that restitutes Jewish property seized during or after WWII.