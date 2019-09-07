What is the most expensive country in Europe for alcohol?

Finland has been ranked as the EU country with the costliest booze prices.

Newly released data from Eurostat put the Scandinavian country top of a special price index, with Bulgaria and Romania at the other end of the scale.

Each country’s value on the index is calculated relative to the EU average and the cost of living.

The high prices in Finland are one of the factors that had pushed Finns to travel to Estonia for cheap alcohol.

It’s thought this trade was affected when Estonia increased its booze tax in a bid to tackle traditionally high levels of consumption.

This pushed up the price of alcohol in Estonia and encouraged natives to cross into Latvia in search of cheap drink.

The two Baltic neighbours are embroiled in a booze tax war as they seek to protect their income from alcohol duty.

Outside the bloc, in countries such as Norway and Iceland, prices are even higher.

Take a look at how the alcohol price index has evolved over the last decade in the EU as well as Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.