Watch: Facebook takes action on anti-vaccine misinformation

Facebook has pledged to curb anti-vaccine misinformation but does the social network's new policy go far enough? Alex Morgan from The Cube has the story.

From now on, vaccine-related searches on Facebook and Instagram will lead to information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and take US-based users to information from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The social network confirmed in a statement that it is "starting to roll out more ways to connect people with authoritative information about vaccines on Facebook and Instagram".

Misinformation about vaccination has spread far on social media in recent years, with dramatic public health consequences.

Last month, WHO said measles was back on the rise and that misinformation around vaccines was fueling the surge.

While Facebook's move drew praise, including from WHO, there were also criticisms.

Many regretted that the social network still gave its users the option to see the misleading anti-vaccine posts, unlike competitors such as Pinterest.