Iran has announced a further step away from the 2015 nuclear deal, with plans to start speeding up its uranium enrichment programme.

It comes as the US imposes fresh sanctions on the country, shrugging off a French initiative aimed at defusing tensions.

Despite this, Tehran has given European powers two more months to try and save the agreement

WATCH: Our correspondent Anelise Borges, who's in Tehran, says Iran's making the move as it has little to lose.