Art installation transforms Austrian soccer stadium into forest of 300 trees

Much as Joni Mitchell sang about paving paradise for a parking lot, a Swiss artist has set up a forest in a football stadium to suggest that one day nature might only be enjoyed in a zoo-like environment.

Basel-based Klaus Littmann has set up a forest of 300 trees in a 30,000-capacity stadium in Klagenfurt, a lakeside city in picturesque southern Austria, near Italy and Slovenia. The exhibition, which runs until October 27, opens on Monday.

While climate change has recently become a pressing political issue in much of the world, the idea for the exhibition is not new - it was first drawn by Austrian artist Max Peintner almost 30 years ago, and that image is shown in the stadium.

