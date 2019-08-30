You have got to be kidding! Goat yoga is a thing in Scotland

Mabel, the pygmy goat, walks over people's backs like she is following the contours of a rocky mountain path.

She is one of the stars of Jo Munro's pygmy goat pilates classes, which are the first classes of their kind in Scotland.

The classes have been on offer for the past four months on the Bellcraig farm in Fife, in central Scotland.

Munro was inspired to offer the classes when she visited a goat pilates class in San Francisco and fell in love with the idea.

"Generally they come along and they want to stand on you," said Munro. "So when we're doing plank positions, the goats want to jump on top of you and stand, so it makes your pilates a little bit more challenging because they weigh around 15 kilos. So it's quite a decent size weight to have on your back while you're doing your plank."

Munro says there are a variety of benefits to doing exercise with animals, and it can be therapeutic for people to spend an hour interacting with these mammals.

"When you pet an animal you release endorphins which make you feel good. Most people come away from the class feeling just really happy and joyful."

Before and after the classes participants are advised to wash their hands with disinfectant to prevent cross infections from animals to humans and vice versa.

People are also warned that these goats, although small can be heavier than expected and so they have to be prepared for the weight when they hop onto their backs.

The goat pilates classes have to be booked in advance and take place over weekends.