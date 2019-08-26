Watch: Mud, sweat and cheers at World Bogsnorkelling Championship

The annual World Bogsnorkelling Championships took place this weekend in Waen Rhydd bog, Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales.

Competitors complete two consecutive lengths of a water-filled trench cut through a peat bog.

Snorkels and flippers are compulsory and conventional swimming strokes are not allowed, with competitors required to rely on flipper power alone – the costumes are optional.

First held in 1985, the competition takes place every August Bank Holiday, with 2019 seeing the highest number of entries since the event started.

This year saw Neil Rutter crowned world champion for the third consecutive year, with a winning time of 1 min 21.28 seconds. The 2019 female champion was Betsy Creak, with a time of 1 min 42.22 seconds.