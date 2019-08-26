Watch again: Trump hails 'tremendous unity' of G7 leaders

US President Donald Trump hailed the "tremendous unity" between G7 countries as his French counterpart announced that a US-Iran meeting could take place in the coming weeks.

The two leaders, who shook hands several times and appeared in good spirit, spoke at a joint press conference closing the summit in Biarritz, southern France.

Speaking first, Macron — who surprised the other heads of states gathered in Biarritz by holding a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the summit — said the conditions for a meeting between Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, have been created.

He added that a meeting could take place within weeks.

Tensions escalated between Iran and the US last year when Trump pulled the country out of the landmark nuclear accord and reimposed tariffs on the Middle Eastern country, defying European powers who remain in favour of the agreement.

France and the US, at loggerheads in recent weeks over France's GAFA tax — so-called because it targets technology corporations including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon — have also agreed to work together "to get out of the difficulties that exist between us," Macron said.

He explained that the two countries plan to work together to"modernise the international fiscal system." If they can reach an agreement, France will then scrap its tax.

The two leaders have shown clear different approaches at the latest G7 summit, held in the southern French coastal town of Biarritz, with Trump focusing his attention on bilateral meetings to discuss the economy and relations with China and Macron concentrating on climate change and the situation in the Amazon.

But relations appeared to be on the cordial side with Trump lauding Macron for a "great job" and describing a lunch between them on Saturday as "the best meeting we have had yet."

Prior to the summit, the American president had railed against France's GAFA tax and threatened to slap tariffs on French wine in retaliation.